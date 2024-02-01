New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 58 immovable properties worth Rs 27.49 Crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, according to an official statement on Thursday.

All these lands are registered in the name of Sudhir Kumar Goyal, his wife Rakhi Goyal, his close associates Jay Prakash and Alok Kumar alias Jagga, and his partnership firm Sri Sidhivinayak Properties, added the statement.

ED initiated the investigation based on various FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 related to cheating, forgery and fraud, against Sudhir Kumar Goyal and his gang members. UP police have arrested all these individuals under UP Gangster Act and persons are currently lodged in Bulandshahr Jail.

ED investigation revealed that he has made more than 10 illegal colonies, wherein plots were sold at exorbitant prices without change of land use and any basic infrastructure or facilities.

Sudhir Kumar Goyal, in connivance with a few businessmen and his gang members, used various modus operandi to defraud people such as selling the same plot of land to many persons, selling non-existent plots to investors, selling plots based on forged and fabricated papers, selling agriculture land by claiming it to be residential land.

ED had conducted searches on 12 premises related to Sudhir Goyal and his close associates on 9th January 2024, from where documentary and electronic evidence regarding the large-scale organized cheating and fraud have been found.

Documents seized during the search action and gathered from the revenue authorities show that he has deliberately shown the value of most of the transactions below the fair market value and generated huge proceeds of crime in the form of cash which has been further invested in another illegal colony.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

