Sultanpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Former Samajwadi Party MLA Santosh Pandey surrendered before an MP-MLA court here on Monday in an year-old attempt to murder case and was later granted bail.

According to the advocate of the former MLA from Lambhua assembly constituency in Sultanpur, Pandey surrendered before special magistrate Yogesh Yadav and also submitted his bail plea.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead After She Breaks Up With Him; Accused Arrested.

The plea was granted by the special magistrate after keeping Pandey in custody for a few hours, the advocate said.

he said that almost a year ago, a case was registered against Santosh Pandey and his aides for allegedly attempting to murder a BJP leader Jai Shankar Tripathi, who was attacked during a programme being held in the Naharpur area of the district.

Also Read | Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage Including India, Second Time in Past 7 Days.

The case was registered at Kotwali Dehat police station following the complaints lodged by Tripathi.

Pandey represented Lambhua in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 2012 to 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)