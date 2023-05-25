Noida, May 25 (PTI) The excise department in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday impounded a truck passing through Greater Noida after it was found carrying illegal liquor from Haryana to the "dry" state of Bihar, officials said.

One person, the driver of Firozabad-registered truck, was arrested in the action carried out with the help of the local police, District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said.

Also Read | Assam Witnessing New Era of Peace and Development, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"According to the instructions of the district magistrate and the commissioner of police to curb the sale and transportation of illegal liquor completely, illegal Haryana-brand liquor being sent from Faridabad to Bihar was seized near Pari Chowk during road checking by the joint team of Excise Inspectors Rahul Singh and Chandrashekhar Singh," the officer said.

"The truck had a secret chamber in the driver's cabin and a total of 1,200 bottles of liquor were seized in 65 boxes - in which 36 boxes of Royal Stag 750 ml capacity, 11 boxes of Royal Stag 375 ml capacity, 8 boxes of Royal Stag 180 ml and 10 boxes of McDowell Number One 750 ml were recovered," Singh said.

Also Read | Germany: Last Generation Plan Further Protests After Raids.

The driver of the vehicle, Narendra Singh who is a resident of a village in Jehanabad, Bihar, was arrested for transporting illicit liquor by the vehicle, he said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.

The arrested accused and the owner/manager of the distillery concerned from where the liquor was taken have been booked under the provisions of the Excise Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)