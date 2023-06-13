Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Following a high-level probe ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath into the deaths of tigers in Dudhwa since April 21, Uttar Pradesh Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's Field Director, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), and three Rangers have been removed following the deaths of tigers.

While Chief Forest Conservator, Vijay Singh is asked to take charge as new the Field Director.

According to the official statement, B Prabhakar, Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sundaresh, DFO, and three forest Rangers have been removed from the posts and Bareilly's Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma has been given the responsibility of Dudhwa's Field Director.

The action came after CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the untimely death of tigers and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi on June 8 directed officials to conduct an investigation into the untimely deaths of big cats and sought a detailed report on the same.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the news of the death of tigers in Dudhwa National Park and instructs the Forest Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, and other officers of the Forest Department to immediately go to Dudhwa National Park and conduct a detailed investigation and submit the report," the statement said.

Three tigers have reportedly died at the National Park in the last couple of weeks, prompting authorities to launch an investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind it.

In the investigation by the Forest Minister, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena it has been revealed that the tigers died in Dudhwa due to negligence.

Notably, in the last 45 days, three tigers and one leopard have died in Dudhwa National Park. The investigation is going on now. (ANI)

