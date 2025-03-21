Fire breaks out in gift shop near IT Metro station in Lucknow (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a gift shop located below the IT Metro station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Friday.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway. More details awaited.

In the visuals, huge flames were seen emanating from the shop.

Earlier on Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in Triveni Sadan near the Ram Path area in Ayodhya. The incident occurred in the dormitory shop and multilevel parking. Fire brigade and tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

The Triveni Sadan belongs to the Development Authority of Ayodhya, and the case comes under the Amaniganj area of Kotwali Nagar. Sukhsagar looks after the whole management of Triveni Sadan, and tourists coming from outside stay in it. (ANI)

