Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are working to control the blaze.

According to officials, no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

