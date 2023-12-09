Fire breaks out at a three-storey building in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in a residential area in Lucknow's Aminabad market on Saturday.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

