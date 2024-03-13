Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a tourist bus and spread to another bus and a tempo traveller late last night in the Tajganj Police Station area of Agra district.

According to officials, the vehicles were parked at a hotel parking when the incident occurred.

The fire was later doused and brought under control.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

