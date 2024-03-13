New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also sanctioned credit support to 1 lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged sections of the country. He also distributed Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras under the NAMASTE scheme.

"This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement. The programme witnessed the participation of about 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the program from over 500 districts across the country. During an interaction, Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the remarks made by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. PM Narendra Modi Launches PM-SURAJ Portal, Sanctions Credit Support To Help Poor Start Business Initiatives (Watch Video)

"I am not different from you and I see you all as my family. When the opposition abuses me, I only remember you all. When you all are with me, then how can the opposition say that I don't have a family?" Earlier this month, Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. India Now Second Biggest Manufacturer of Mobile Phones, Says PM Narendra Modi at 'India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' Event (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and sanctions credit support to 1 lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also distributes Ayushman Health Cards and… pic.twitter.com/mS61SzNXKf — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

"These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," he said.

