Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) The total number of flood-affected villages in Uttar Pradesh came down on Wednesday as the overall condition improved even though one more district was hit by the deluge.

The number of districts hit by floods in the state went up to 19 with Shahjahanpur being added to the list.

"The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 19 flood-affected districts, where 922 villages are affected, of which 571 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

Till Tuesday, 18 districts with 1,090 villages, including 620 marooned ones, were flood-affected.

The districts affected are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar, Shahjananpur and Sitapur.

The relief commissioner said the Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri and the Saryu at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark.

In case of deaths in flood-related incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide relief to the family members of the victims within 24 hours, the relief commissioner said.

The chief minister has asked districts magistrates to conduct a survey on agricultural losses incurred due to the floods, he said.

The CM also directed officials to set up shelter homes for cattle.

