Deoria (UP), May 8 (PTI) A former acting principal of a government girls college in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly indulging in indecent acts with students, police said.

The action against the former acting principal, identified as Rajesh Bharti, came after a video of him indulging in indecent act with a student went viral.

Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said a case was registered against Bharti based on a complaint filed by the incumbent principal and he was arrested.

