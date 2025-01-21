Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): At least four miscreants were killed and one STF inspector was injured after an encounter broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) and miscreants in the wee hours of Tuesday, said police.

The encounter broke out in the Jhinjhana area of the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the UP STF, the miscreants have been identified as Arshad, Manjeet, Satish and one unknown accomplice and they were members of the 'Mustafa Kagga' gang.

One of the gang members, Arshad, was wanted in a robbery case from Behat police station in Saharanpur district and police have declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. Arshad has also committed various other crimes, as cases of robbery, dacoity and murder were registered against him.

During the encounter, Inspector Sunil who was leading the STF team received multiple gunshot wounds and is undergoing treatment. Currently, he has been referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

"The bodies of the miscreants have been kept in the mortuary," said SP Shamli, Ram Sewak Gautam.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

