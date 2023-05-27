Pratapgarh (UP), May 27 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed on Saturday morning when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said.

The family members, who were seriously injured in the collision between the speeding car and the motorcycle near Shivdayal Ganj of Prithviganj town, were taken to the medical college for treatment where doctors declared two of them, identified as Manoj Singh (39), resident of Sangipur Pratapgarh and his son Shivam (8), dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Views Ram Mandir As Government's Grandest Legacy and Vote Magnet in General Polls.

Seema (34), wife of Manoj Singh, and their daughter Sapna (10) were injured in the crash. They were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj but they succumbed to injuries, he said.

The car was impounded and its driver taken into custody. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Suspends Panchayat Development Officer After Infant Dies Due to Contaminated Water in Raichur District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)