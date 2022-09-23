Ballia (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl here was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man, police said on Friday.

On September 16, the girl, along with her sister, was going to school when the accused kidnapped both of them. He took them to Delhi where he allegedly raped the elder sister, a police officer said.

On the complaint of the girls' father, a case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and both the victims were rescued on Wednesday, he said.

On the basis of the girl's statement that she was sexually assaulted, the police added more IPC sections to the case as well as booked the accused under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said, adding the man has been arrested.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

