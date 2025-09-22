Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Acting on the directives of the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a complete ban on caste-based references in police records and at public places to end caste discrimination in the state.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar issued instructions to all departments, directing that caste will no longer be mentioned in First Information Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or other police documents. Instead, the names of parents will be used for identification purposes.

Also Read | Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? All About Bhojpuri Singer As Allahabad High Court Refuses To Quash Case Against Her, Says ‘Used PM Narendra Modi’s Name in Derogatory Manner’.

The order further directs that caste symbols, slogans, and references displayed on police station noticeboards, vehicles, or signboards must be removed immediately.

Additionally, caste-based rallies have been prohibited across the state, with law enforcement tasked to ensure strict monitoring of social media platforms to prevent violations.

Also Read | 'Festival Gift to the Country': Yogi Adityanath Hails Implementation of Next-Gen GST Reforms, Says 'New GST Rates Will Give New Pace to Economy'.

However, the government has clarified that exemptions will apply in cases filed under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where identifying caste remains a necessary legal requirement.

To implement the High Court's directive effectively, amendments will be made in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and police manuals.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur today.

At the Janta Darbar, the Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the people. CM Yogi also extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the sacred festival of worship and adoration of Maa Bhagwati Jagadamba, 'Shardiya Navratri'! May Mother bless everyone's life with happiness, health, and prosperity; this is the prayer. Happy Navratri! Jai Mata Ki!" CM wrote on X.

Earlier, on September 21, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has engaged 300 intellectuals, including retired chief secretaries, secretaries, deputy secretaries and vice-chancellors, to help frame a roadmap for a "Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047."

Addressing a workshop on the subject, the Chief Minister said these experts are visiting academic institutions across the state to hold discussions and gather ideas from people on the state's development goals for 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)