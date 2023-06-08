Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Amid heatwave conditions across Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath government has extended summer vacation in council schools till June 26 to provide relief to the children.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to resume classes on June 15. The schools will, however, open for one day on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had instructed officials at a high-level meeting held recently to extend the summer vacation in basic schools from June 15 to June 26 in view of the scorching heat conditions.

Subsequently, a notification has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council to all the District Basic Education Officers saying that the council schools will remain closed until June 26 now and reopen on June 27.

The School Management Committee will be authorized to take decisions regarding summer vacation in recognized schools run under the council. It is worth mentioning that as per the order issued in December 2022, summer vacation in basic schools was declared for 27 days and winter vacation for 15 days. A total of 42 days of summer and winter vacations were allowed, the statement further said.

Pratap Singh Baghel, Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council said, "With the approval received from the Director of Education (Basic),the summer vacation period in basic schools/schools recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has been extended from May 20, 2023, to June 26, 2023."

Before the school reopens on June 27, instructions for sanitation, cleanliness of toilets, pure drinking water and proper seating arrangements should be ensured for students in the school.

Director General, of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said, "There is a forecast of extreme heat conditions with the possibility of sunstroke due to exposure to the sun in the state in the next few days. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on young children. Keeping this in mind, the summer vacation has been extended till June 26. Classes will start from June 27. Till then the children of basic schools will continue their study and homework given during the summer vacation through the 'Diksha App'. A yellow alert has been issued as the Meteorological Department warns of severe heat waves in many districts of the state."

As per the official orders regarding the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, all the schools run under the Basic Education Council will open a day before the event for cleaning of school premises and make arrangements for holding Yoga programs a day later. Sweets and fruits as well as pure drinking water will be distributed among the students. (ANI)

