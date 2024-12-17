Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs 17,865 crore on the second day of the winter session in the UP assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25.

"The budget size is Rs 17,865.72 crore, which is 2.42 per cent of the original budget of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore. The first supplementary budget was Rs 12,209.93 crore, and with the second supplementary budget total budget size for 2024-25 will be Rs 7,66,513.36 crore. The budget also includes new proposals worth Rs 790.49 crore and an estimated central share of Rs 422.56 crore under various central schemes. It also incorporates a contingency fund of Rs 30.48 crore," he added.

He further said that allocations in the supplementary budget are for the Energy Department of Rs 8,587.27 crore, Finance of Rs 2,438.63 crore, Family Welfare of Rs 1,592.28 crore, Animal Husbandry of Rs 1,001 crore, Public Works Department of Rs 805 crore, Primary Education of Rs 515 crore, Information Department of Rs 505 crore, Panchayati Raj of Rs 454.01 crore and Medical Education and Training of Rs 354.54 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the supplementary budget will accelerate the development of the state.

"The supplementary budget will accelerate the development of the state. The supplementary budget has been presented by the Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. We will continue to work for the development of the state," Maurya told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also said that budget would be beneficial for the four-fold development of the state.

The Winter Assembly session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha commenced on Monday in Lucknow with extensive security arrangements in place.

This session is expected to witness discussions on various key issues affecting the state, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment drives, preparation for the Mahakumbh, and addressing hospital irregularities to prevent incidents similar to the Jhansi fire.

Discussions and passage of the budget are scheduled for December 18. The legislative work will take place in the House on December 19 and 20. The Winter Assembly session will conclude on December 20. (ANI)

