Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Deepotsav 2025, Ayodhya is set to unveil a grand Wax Museum near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, an initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Built on the Parikrama Path, the 10,000 sq. ft. museum has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 7.5 crore to offer devotees and tourists a unique cultural and historical experience, said an official release.

The museum will feature wax statues of nearly 50 major characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv, and Jatayu. Each statue is being designed to appear lifelike, with detailed expressions, costumes, and historical authenticity.

Key episodes such as the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, and the construction of Ram Setu will also be recreated through a blend of wax artistry and modern technology. Audio-visual effects and interactive displays will enhance the experience, making it especially captivating for children and youth.

A Maharashtra-based organisation, in collaboration with experts from Kerala, is crafting the statues to ensure a vivid and authentic depiction of the epic.

The Yogi government has undertaken several ambitious projects to establish Ayodhya on the global tourism map. With the completion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, the number of devotees and tourists visiting the city has surged. Officials believe that the Wax Museum will not only strengthen Ayodhya's appeal as a religious destination but also present the values of the Ramayana and Indian culture on the world stage.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said construction of the museum is progressing rapidly and is being closely monitored to ensure timely completion. The project is being executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, similar to the Bhool Bhulaiya project in Amaniganj.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar noted that the Wax Museum will give a new dimension to Ayodhya's cultural heritage. He added that, along with this project, road widening, beautification of the Saryu ghats, and other infrastructure works are also underway to make Ayodhya a world-class religious and cultural centre.

Every year during Deepotsav, millions of lamps are lit in Ayodhya, a tradition that has earned the city global recognition and world records. This year, with the inauguration of the Wax Museum, Deepotsav 2025 is expected to be even more memorable. (ANI)

