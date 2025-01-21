Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 will be marked on January 22. This annual Shri Ram Lalla Temple Pran Pratishtha Day in India is the celebration of the anniversary for when the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was constructed. The commemoration of Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas is set to be celebrated by Hindus who rejoice in this observance and celebrates the idol of a young Lord Rama - which is often known as Ramlala. As we prepare to celebrate Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas and its significance. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 Date

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 will be marked on January 22. The celebration is the anniversary of the date that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was finally opened in 2024. The learned Pundit(s) of Kashi has found the best Muhurat for the consecration of the sacred idol of Shri Ramalala according to Hindu calendar on Pausha Shukla Dwadashi, which was on January 22, 2024. While the Paush Shukla Dwadashi according to the Hindu calendar is on January 11, the celebration will be observed on January 22. Ram Lalla Murti Images and HD Wallpapers For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Share Photos and Pictures of the Temple On Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival.

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas Significance

Lord Rama is usually revered in his adult form, which is often accompanied by his wife, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshaman. However, the younger version of Lord Rama is the idol that was installed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Ramalala idol aims to capture the calmness and kindness that young Lord Rama had and it is this version of the almighty that is revered on this day. Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas also serves as a great day for people who want to visit the Ayodhya Ram Temple, to finally do so.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was one of the longest running political campaigns in India. It finally concluded with the Supreme Court verdict that led to the construction of the Ram Mandir in 2019 to the temple opening in 2024.The opening of the temple was therefore a historic observation and the annual celebration of Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas serves as a reminder of this journey as well.

