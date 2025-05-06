Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) In a bid to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the state will hold its first residential cultural and wildlife event, Dudhwa Festival, in November, and renowned artistes Shubha Mudgal, Kailash Kher and Ram Sampath, among others, will feature in the festivities.

According to an official statement, the chief minister has announced holding the festival at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve from November 14.

The three-day event will highlight the state's rich biodiversity, vibrant traditions and Tharu tribal culture, with performances by renowned artists.

Expected to draw over 2,000 visitors, the programmes in the event will spotlight cultural heritage, nature, cuisine, handicrafts and wellness.

Stating that tourists will also have the opportunity to enjoy camping, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Meshram informed that homestay facilities will be provided with local Tharu families, giving tourists an authentic rural experience.

Wildlife safaris will also be available, with guided tours showcasing the biodiversity of Dudhwa.

The festival will feature performances from renowned national artists, covering classical, folk, and global beats.

Rishabh Sharma, Don Bhatt, Brodha V, Ginni Sujan, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Paresh Pahuja are some of the other artistes, who are expected to perform in the festival, the statement mentioned.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is a protected area in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh. ABN MPL

