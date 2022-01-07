Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced to give 50 per cent rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates for private tubewells of farmers.

The announcement was made through a tweet on UP CM's official Twitter handle.

"Committed to the convenience and prosperity of the farmers Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to give 50 per cent rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates for private tubewells of farmers," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted from its official account in Hindi. (ANI)

