Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday declared November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, widely revered for his sacrifice in defending religious freedom and human rights.

According to the official notification, all state government offices, schools, and educational institutions will remain closed. The state government stated that the decision honours the Guru's extraordinary courage and his unwavering commitment to protecting the oppressed, particularly during a period of intense persecution in the 17th century.

Also Read | Is Indian Air Force Planning To Abandon Tejas Fighter Jets After IAF Aircraft Accident at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience.

Cultural and religious programmes are expected to be held across gurdwaras and public venues in Uttar Pradesh, with community organisations preparing to host prayers, processions, and discourses on the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Also Read | Uranium Found in Breastmilk of Lactating Mothers in Bihar, Infants at Potential Health Risk, More Studies Expected in Other States.

By declaring a public holiday, the state administration hopes to encourage citizens to participate in the remembrance activities and reflect on the Guru's message of unity and protection of human dignity.

CM Yogi Adityanath said."The history of the great Sikh Gurus is still written in golden letters, which gives a new inspiration to all of us and motivates us to move forward in life continuously. Participated in the program organised in Lucknow today on the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of the Sikh sect, 'Hind di Chadar' Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj and remembered his contributions to the protection of religion and service to humanity. Millions of salutes to the sacred sacrifice of Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj!"

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To commemorate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)