Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented stringent security measures to conduct the UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination, scheduled to take place in two shifts on February 17 and 18 at 2,385 centres across all 75 districts of the state, an official statement said.

For this purpose, static magistrates have been deployed at every exam centre, and there will be police officers ranging from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Sub Inspector as centre supervisors based on the number of candidates at each centre.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion of Her Character in Ghaziabad.

Furthermore, comprehensive surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras, and all candidates will undergo biometric verification before being granted entry into the exam centre.

The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Wayanad: Eco-Tourism Worker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in Kerala; Second Death in Less Than a Week.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Chairperson DG Renuka Mishra informed that as per the intention of CM Yogi Adityanath, various administrative and police officers and employees have been deployed for the examination. At the district level, District Magistrates will function as District Supervisors (Magistrates), overseeing various duties such as managing exam centres, coordinating sector magistrates, and deploying static magistrates, among other administrative tasks.

The District Magistrates have appointed Assistant Center Supervisors along with Static Magistrates at each centre. In addition, Additional District Magistrates have been appointed as Assistant Nodal Officers (Administration), and a Sector Magistrate has been deployed at three examination centres. The flying squad will also remain vigilant to ensure a cheating-free examination.

Simultaneously, officials ranging from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Sub Inspector will serve as centre supervisors. Deputy Superintendents of Police will oversee centres with more than a thousand candidates, while Inspectors will be deployed at centres with up to a thousand candidates, and Sub-Inspectors at centres with up to five hundred candidates.

To ensure the integrity of the examination, 50 per cent of the personnel appointed at the examination centre have been appointed by the District Magistrates and the remaining 50 percent have been appointed by Center Administrators (Principal).

Among them, first and second exam assistants will be appointed by the District Magistrates and Center Administrators. Additionally, one invigilator will be assigned for every 12 candidates. Along with this, an assistant inspector will also be deployed.

To make the examination transparent, technology will be used to ensure that the right candidates are given admission. For this, proper arrangements for checking, frisking, and monitoring candidates have been made at examination centres. Entry to candidates at the centre will be allowed only after physical frisking, frisking by metal detectors (HHMD), biometric finger scanning, and facial recognition.

In case facial recognition is not successful, arrangements have been made to use FRIS technology. In case of doubt in facial recognition, Aadhaar authentication of the candidate will be done. Additionally, jammers will be installed at all centres to deactivate electronic devices such as mobile phones and Bluetooth. Surveillance through CCTV cameras will be conducted in examination halls and centres, and the live feed will be received in the control rooms of the examination centre, district control room, and the headquarters of the recruitment board.

It is reported that a total of 48,17,441 candidates have applied for the exam, including 15,48,969 female candidates. On Saturday, February 17, a total of 12,04,360 candidates will appear in the exam in both the first and second shifts, and on Sunday, February 18, a total of 12,04,361 candidates will appear in the first shift, and 12,04,360 candidates in the second shift.

In this exam, more than 6 lakh candidates from states other than Uttar Pradesh have applied, including 2,67,305 candidates from Bihar, 74,769 from Haryana, 17,112 from Jharkhand, 98,400 from Madhya Pradesh, 42,259 from Delhi, 97,277 from Rajasthan, 14,627 from Uttarakhand, 5,512 from West Bengal, 3,151 from Maharashtra, and 3,404 from Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)