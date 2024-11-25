Prayagraj, November 25: With an anticipated turnout of 45 crore devotees for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth facilitation for pilgrims at the Sangam while also preparing to handle emergencies effectively.

A robust three-tier security system has been implemented, prioritising the safety of all pilgrims, with dedicated Water Police deployment. At Kila Ghat, designated for VIP movement, special forces have been stationed to ensure seamless arrangements, providing a hassle-free experience for both domestic and international devotees. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: 2-Day Bird Festival To Be Held at World’s Largest Religious Gathering To Make People Connect With Nature.

Advanced security measures have also been put in place from Saraswati Ghat to Sangam Ghat, including deep barricading and extensive safety nets, which are nearing completion.

Janardan Prasad Sahni, in charge of the Kila Police Water Unit, stated that ahead of the Mahakumbh, every boat is being thoroughly inspected. A tester boat has been arranged for this purpose, and it will be used to check each boat. Only after thorough inspection and approval will any boat be allowed into the water. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Police Officers Who Consume Meat, Alcohol Barred from Duty, Confirms DGP.

Extensive security arrangements are being made from Sangam Noz to Kila Ghat. Personnel from the PAC, SDRF, and NDRF will work together to ensure devotees' safety. Sahni also mentioned that special measures have been introduced to ensure pilgrims face no difficulties while exiting after taking a dip. A special red strip will be placed on boats to alert pilgrims.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions to officials, emphasising that no devotee attending the Mahakumbh should face any inconvenience. In line with these directives, every ghat will be thoroughly inspected before being opened for pilgrims.

Security arrangements are also being enhanced at Arail, Jhusi, Phaphamau, and Someshwar ghats. Adequate facilities are being prepared for bathers from Rasulabad to Kila Ghat and Kakhera Ghat.

The Water Police have made special arrangements for pilgrims' safety by implementing a three-tier security system. The first team will manage crowds outside the ghats and divert pilgrims to alternate routes in case of excessive crowds. The second tier will be stationed on boats during the bathing process to ensure convenience and provide immediate assistance in emergencies. The third tier will facilitate pilgrims' safe exit after their bath.

