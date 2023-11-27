Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): In order to strengthen the infrastructure and improve connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has done extensive work over the past six and a half years on the widening, strengthening, and reconstruction of roads over various kilometres across the state.

During this period, the government has laid a network of roads spanning over 5,000 kilometres across the state. The Yogi government has allocated a substantial amount of around Rs 9,000 crores to complete the roadworks.

Upon assuming power in the state in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to strengthen connectivity within the state. The government instructed the PWD to connect 26 tehsil headquarters and 153 block headquarters with two-lane roads. Subsequently, Rs 2,653 crore was allocated for works on 1,617 kilometres of roads.

The department has so far connected 26 tehsil headquarters and 131 block headquarters with two lanes, while the work to connect the remaining 22 block headquarters with two lanes is progressing rapidly.

Among these, 16 block headquarters have completed 99 per cent of the work, three block headquarters have completed 74 percent, two block headquarters have completed 24 per cent, and one block headquarters has completed 49 per cent of the work.

Additionally, PWD has proposed Rs 174 crore for a 48-kilometre road to connect the remaining one tehsil and 10 block headquarters with two lanes.

Similarly, for the development of routes passing through 25 cities along the international/interstate border, 94 routes have been approved. An amount of Rs 2,171 crore has been allocated for the development of 1,126 kilometres of roads on these routes. Of these, work on 81 routes has been completed, while work is underway on 13 routes. Among these, six routes have completed 99 per cent of the work, and seven routes have completed 24 per cent of the work.

Notably, 1,928 works were approved to connect villages with a population of more than 250 to the main road (a distance of less than 0.5 kilometres). Accordingly, a fund of Rs 1,679 crore was allocated for works on 2,107 kilometres of road. Among these, 563 works have been completed. Additionally, proposals have been submitted to connect 1,087 unconnected villages to the main road.

Similarly, 1,074 works have been identified for the reconstruction and strengthening of roads in the sugar mill areas of the state. A proposal of Rs 384 crore has been sent for 1,127 kilometres of roads. Work on these projects will commence as soon as they receive approval from the government.

In the second phase, Rs 200 crore will be spent on 626 routes. Works for widening, strengthening, and construction of roads for industrial and logistic parks have been approved. Work is underway on a 9.6-kilometer road with a budget of Rs 139 crore.

The PWD has received a proposal of 1,922 crores from the Department of Industrial Development for carrying out 21 works related to industrial development. Similarly, under the 'Dharmarth' project, 36 works for the widening, strengthening, and construction of roads have been approved, and work on a 174-kilometer road with a budget of 2,316 crores is in progress. (ANI)

