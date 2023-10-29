Lucknow, October 29: To enhance the safety system in public transport, the Uttar Pradesh Government is planning to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in buses, Ola, and Uber. A total of 21,155 buses, Ola and Uber have been identified to install panic buttons along with CCTV cameras to strengthen the safety of women and elderly people. These include 1,235 city buses, 9,840 Ola vehicles, 1,122 Uber vehicles, and 8,958 other private vehicles.

As per the release, ramps are being constructed in government and private buildings for the differently-abled while public information in Braille script is being included for the visually impaired individuals. With this, the government aims for the safety and convenience of women, senior citizens, and divyangjan.

Also, under the Safe City Project, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is establishing Day Care Centers for senior citizens . In the first phase, the process of setting up modern Day Care Centers in all 17 municipal corporations has begun. Currently, one Day Care Center is operational, and the construction of four others is underway at a war footing. Soon, the construction work for 12 more Day Care Centers will also begin, stated the release.

The Public Works Department is paying attention to the needs of visually impaired individuals. They will include essential information in Braille script on government and private buildings, intersections, and public places. Along with this, signage at zebra crossings at intersections and ramps in buildings is being installed for divyangjans.

As per the release, The Public Works Department had identified 135 zebra crossings to put up signages in 17 municipal corporations, which has been completed. Additionally, 119 buildings controlled by the department have been made barrier-free for the divyangjans. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, signage has been installed at 7 locations for zebra crossings, and 2 buildings have been made barrier-free for the divyangjans.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has identified 54 locations in 17 municipal corporations to construct ramps, and the work on 49 locations has been completed. Similarly, one location has been identified for ramp construction in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and the construction work is in progress.

