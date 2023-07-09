Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is going to install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) or shock machines at all government buildings, malls, etc., including the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat in order to provide necessary first aid to the patient in case of cardiac arrest at all these places.

The state government's new initiative, to be launched on August 1, is in line with its ongoing efforts to improve the health infrastructure and facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Secretary has given the final approval for this and the installation of Automated External Defibrillators will start in Lok Bhavan, Indra Bhavan, Shakti Bhavan and Annexe on the said date.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED), or shock machine, is placed near the patient's heart to give an immediate shock to it, which causes the heart to start functioning at its pace, and provides time for the patient to be sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The machine delivers primary medical aid to the patient through electric shocks administered at two places near the patient's heart. This medical intervention is more effective than CPR, which is performed manually on the chest during a cardiac arrest.

Notably, all doctors from the medical facilities within the Secretariat (allopathic, homoeopathic and ayurvedic) and administrators of all buildings have been trained for the operation and use of the machine. The facility will benefit officers/employees at the secretariat.

Sudden cardiac arrest refers to the sudden cessation of heartbeats. In India, approximately 7 lakh deaths occur annually due to cardiac arrest. In emergency situations, people are unable to provide immediate assistance to the patient, and by the time medical help reaches the patient, precious time is lost.

Thereby, immediate assistance is crucial in such cases because the chances of survival for a victim decrease significantly if the help is not provided within the first 3-5 minutes. (ANI)

