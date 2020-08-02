Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the kidnapping and murder case of a lab technician in Kanpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday.

He said the recommendation is being made on the demand of the family of the 27-year-old technician S Yadav.

Five people, including a woman and two friends of Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

