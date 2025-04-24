Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) To empowering educated but unemployed OBC youths, the Uttar Pradesh government will upgrade its computer training scheme by incorporating modern, employment-oriented courses such as artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, and cybersecurity, it said.

The aim is to align young people's skills with the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape, the government said in a statement.

Also Read | WBBSE Result 2025 Date and Time: Know When and Where To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results.

"To facilitate this, the Backward Classes Welfare Department is preparing a comprehensive proposal and initiating the budget approval process. The rollout of this revamped training initiative is planned for the financial year 2025-26," it said.

"This move will boost technical proficiency, enhance employability, and promote innovation in key sectors like startups, security, agriculture, education, and administration," it added.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Property Dispute Turns Fatal As Couple Dies After Eating Poison-Laced Laddoos; Audio Message From Victim Leads to Arrest of 4 Including Mother in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Disabled Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap emphasised that the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to inclusive development by ensuring participation of all sections of the society.

"As part of this vision, the free technical training provided to the OBC youth will now include advanced and industry-relevant courses," he said.

The new framework involves a complete overhaul of the existing training curriculum -- ?until now focused on O-Level and CCC courses -- by introducing modern modules and updating trainers' expertise. Training institutes will be freshly empanelled to meet the new requirements, he added.

Additionally, physical verification of beneficiaries has been mandated to ensure transparency and authenticity. A robust monitoring and feedback system is also being implemented to track the progress and implementation, the minister said.

In FY 2024-?25, the scheme trained 29,769 youths, incurring a government expenditure of Rs 32.92 crore, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)