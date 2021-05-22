Muzaffarnagar, May 22 (PTI) The district authorities sealed a private hospital here after finding that it was being run by unqualified staff, an official said on Saturday.

City Magistrate Abhishek Singh said the Apollo Nursing Home staff here failed to produce any document to show the required qualification.

He said the owner of the hospital too lacked qualification to treat people. The authorities have ordered a probe into it, he said.

