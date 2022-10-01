Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) On the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research organised a programme titled 'My Charkha My Life Khadi' here on Saturday.

Speaking during a discussion on a book titled Modi@20, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) said, "Creativity has been a part of our culture, due to which there is an internal energy to resolve the problems, and move ahead."

"India has shown to the world how nature can be respected, and along with it development can be done. Honourable Prime Minister has given an example of creative leadership, which shows his far-sighted thought process. Portraying his leadership by UPIDR is a praiseworthy step," he added.

UPIDR chairperson Kshipra Shukla while showering praises on the Prime Minister said, "The Prime Minister has made a number of historic decisions, which has given work to every hand, made the women self-reliant, the local products have been made vocal, and given a global recognition."

His policies have made every Indian hold their head high, he added.

