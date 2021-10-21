New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Days after the Congress said it will give 40 per cent of its tickets to women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the hardwork of women and said "UP is just the beginning".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced on Tuesday that the party will give 40 per cent of its tickets to women candidates in the nest year Uttar Pradesh polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The daughter of the country says that with her hardwork, with the strength of education and with proper reservation, she can move forward."

He used the hashtag 'Ladki hoon Lad sakti hoon' with his tweet.

"UP is just the beginning," Gandhi added.

