Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Asserting Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming the Indian economy's growth engine, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that timely implementation of suggestions received from the Economic Advisory Group is necessary in this regard.

The chief minister held a meeting with the Economic Advisory Group regarding "New Uttar Pradesh of New India" at his official residence here.

The newly formed Economic Advisory Group under the Planning Department for employment generation, economic development and image building in Uttar Pradesh gave many important suggestions for development, said an official statement.

This group includes subject experts of the country working in other fields like agriculture, education, medium, micro small industries and startups, it added.

The chief minister during the meeting said that the suggestions received from the Economic Advisory Group are welcome.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is today moving towards becoming the Indian economy's growth engine, adding all departments of the state are working together at a fast pace towards this goal.

The chief minister said that his government has formed "Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission", which will start functioning soon, to provide employment to youth.

Adityanath said the country's farmers are getting 8 to 10 hours of electricity, while the farmers of the state receive 15 to 16 hours of electricity.

He said Uttar Pradesh is performing well in the field of solar energy.

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an 8,000 megawatt "power plant" from Kanpur.

The chief minister further said that Uttar Pradesh has also completed all processes in the direction of renewable energy.

Through this, Uttar Pradesh will start producing 22,000 megawatts by 2027, he added.

He also said the aim of the government's schemes is to increase the income of the common man, create employment opportunities and make every section of the state economically strong.

The Economic Advisory Group during the meeting praised the progress made by Uttar Pradesh in the last eight years.

The group said that due to an investment friendly environment, Uttar Pradesh today has joined those states of the country whose economy is growing rapidly.

The Economic Advisory Group said there is a need to make food products of "New Uttar Pradesh of New India" a global brand.

The role of the migrants of Uttar Pradesh will be most important in this, the group added.

The Economic Advisory Group through the presentation gave its important suggestions to bring revolutionary changes in agriculture, transport, energy, irrigation and entrepreneurship as well as other sectors.

