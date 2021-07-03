Bahraich (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old married Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped by three youths and later rescued in a village under Visheshwarganj police station area here, officials said on Saturday.

Police on Friday rescued the girl and arrested one of the kidnappers.

The victim's family has alleged that three youths from the same village -- Rashid, Nizam and Ashfaq -- used to trouble the girl and they got her married to a youth belonging to their community some time ago.

The family said that around 15 days ago, the girl had come to her parents' home but the same youths forcibly took her away from the house, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the teenager's family had lodged a case of kidnapping and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the three youths.

During investigation, police came to know that the girl had been confined at a place and one of the accused Rashid was nabbed on Friday, the ASP said, adding that the victim has been sent to undertake a medical examination.

"The girl, in the statement before police, said that she had gone with Rashid of her own free will, but for the investigation of such cases, the statement given under Section 164 of CrPC in the court matters more for which she will appear in court on Monday," the ASP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)