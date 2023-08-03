Barabanki (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture related to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

Akram Sheikh, a resident of Srikrishnapur Behta village, was arrested based on a complaint from Hindutva activist Vijay Hindustani, they said and added that the post was made two days ago.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Over Telephone, Reviews Progress of Bilateral Relations.

In the complaint, the lawyer has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments, police said. The accused was taken into custody and arrested after interrogation, they said.

Station House Officer Lal Singh Saroj said Sheikh had edited a photo of Shastri and posted it on the social media platform.

Also Read | Delhi Ordinance Bill: BJP Has Backstabbed People of Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal After Lok Sabha Passes Delhi Services Bill.

Police arrested the advocate on Wednesday evening on charges of hurting religious sentiments, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)