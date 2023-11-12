Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): A man killed his wife by slitting her throat in Noida's sector 118 on Sunday, said police.

"We received information in Sector-113 police station on November 12 that a person who was residing in the slum area in Sector-118 killed his wife," said Noida ADCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi.

As per the information from the police, the accused has been identified as Sunil Das.

The Noida ADCP mentioned that the police, upon receiving the information of the incident, reached the spot and found that the accused had killed his wife by slitting her throat.

"The incident occurred at around 2:40 pm during the day," said ADCP Awasthi.

"The senior officer investigated the spot of the incident. Sunil Das is absconding as of now and six police teams are continuously involved in an attempt to apprehend Sunil,' he added.

He further informed that the forenisc team also investigated the spot of the incident and a case is being registered while further proceedings are underway. (ANI)

