Noida, Jul 27 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has accused his 17-year-old girlfriend's parents of forced circumcision and attempting to convert his religion in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The parents of the girl and two others, including a quack, involved in the circumcision of the man have been arrested, they said.

Also Read | July Set to Be the Warmest on Record.

DCP (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said the complainant hails from Bulandshahr while the alleged incident took place in Kulesara village under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits.

"Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. This includes the mother and the father of the girl, the quack who performed the operation and one more man on whose premises this was done," Yadav said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Gang of Thieves Decamp With Entire ATM Machine in Hazaribagh, Probe Underway.

"While the circumcision was done, the man claimed he was lured into converting his religion by the girl's family in order to marry her," the officer said.

The matter came to light Wednesday after a purported video of the man surfaced on social media in which he made the claims.

He claimed that he worked in a private company in Greater Noida where the girl also worked and both fell in love. He added that the girl wanted to marry him and he asked her to take her parents' permission for marriage.

The girl's family was against the marriage initially but agreed to it after she threatened to end her life. After this, the girl's family called him home and forcefully carried out circumcision and tried to convert his religion, the man claimed.

Police officials said an FIR was lodged at the Ecotech 3 Police Station under IPC sections Sections 328 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and under relevant provisions of Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

All four accused have been sent to jail by a local court, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)