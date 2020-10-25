Banda (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area here, police said on Sunday.

“Atma Ram (22) reached the temple on Saturday. He cut off his tongue and offered it to God," Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said.

Also Read | Delhi Police ASI Suspended, 2 Constables Sent to District Lines After 45-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Dies in Police Custody.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, Atma Ram's father Ram Singh told police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast on 'Navratri'. He alleged that some people misled his son into committing the act.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies to Contest Polls Together, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)