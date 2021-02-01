Etah (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Datai village in Mirhachi area here in a suspected case of murder, police said on Monday.

The body of Abhay Singh alias Chhote Chauhan was found hanging from a tree in the village on Sunday evening, they said.

Shishupal, the victim's father, alleged that Abhay went outside his house around 5 pm on Sunday and was killed and later hanged from the tree by some persons as he was aspiring to contest the village head post.

Police said a probe is on in the matter and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

