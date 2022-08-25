Muzaffarnagar, Aug 25 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday convicted a man for raping a 14-year-old girl and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Special judge of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Shobi alias Shoaib. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo a further sentence of six months, government counsel Sanjay Chouhan said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Doctors at Century Hospital Remove 150 Maggots From 50-Year-Old Woman's Nose.

Elaborating on the case, Chouhan said Shoaib raped the girl on November 19, 2020 in Shamli.

The trial was completed in 57 days, he said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Upset Over Wife's Health Condition, Man Strangles Her to Death, Then Surrenders Before Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)