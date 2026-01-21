Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Indian government is increasingly turning to private-sector recycling and faster mine development to secure supplies of critical minerals and reduce import dependence amid global supply-chain risks, Piyush Goyal, Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, said on Wednesday.

"Whatever resources we can extract economically in the country, we need to do it. That is an absolute top priority for the country," Goyal said on the sidelines of the 65th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board held in the national capital.

"Recycling and recovery of minerals from waste streams offered the fastest way to strengthen India's mineral security while large-scale exploration and mining projects move through long gestation periods," he said.

Goyal said the government had approved a Rs 1,500 crore (USD 180 million) recycling scheme in September 2025 and operationalised it in less than a month, well ahead of schedule. The scheme, launched on October 2, opened a six-month application window that is currently underway and will close on April 1.

"We were given four months to operationalise the scheme, but we did it in less than a month," Goyal said, adding that the response from industry had been encouraging.

"Private companies are already investing in recycling infrastructure, particularly for lithium-ion batteries," he said. At least one private lithium-ion battery recycling plant is expected to begin operations by mid-2026, with further capacity expansion planned by 2030 to handle the country's entire battery waste stream.

"We expect our country to become a regional hub for recycling," Goyal said, noting that recovery of minerals from electronic waste, battery waste and urban waste represents "low-hanging fruit" compared with new mining projects.

"The government is working with multiple ministries, including environment, urban development, road transport and electronics, to improve the collection of urban waste and expand recycling under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules. Certain critical minerals with domestic recycling capacity are being considered for inclusion under e-waste, battery management and non-ferrous metal regulations," he said.

Alongside recycling, the government is accelerating approvals for exploration and mining. Goyal said India began large-scale auctions of critical mineral blocks only in 2024, and acknowledged that mine development typically takes several years. To shorten timelines, the government has introduced milestone-based deadlines, financial incentives for early production and penalties for delays.

"Companies that bring mines into production ahead of schedule will pay only 50 per cent of the auction premium for the remaining lease period, while delays will attract penaltie," Goyal said. Additional policy reforms aimed at speeding up mine operationalisation are expected to be rolled out by March or April.

"Critical minerals currently being auctioned include graphite, rare earth elements, lithium, vanadium, potash and phosphates, "Goyal said, adding that India has reserves of several such minerals that remain underdeveloped.

He also called for closer collaboration between public agencies and private players across the value chain, from exploration to beneficiation and processing. Industry stakeholders were urged to work with the Indian Bureau of Mines to develop domestic processing capabilities and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains.

On exploration, Goyal said the Geological Survey of India (GSI) should focus on testing resource estimates through actual fieldwork rather than relying solely on desk studies.

"Only when you do the actual results, you will be sure who is right," he said, referring to differences between projections made by private exploration agencies and government assessments. "The truth will lie somewhere in between."

He said GSI would increasingly focus on critical minerals, while surface mineral exploration would rely more heavily on the private sector. "Faster approvals, rolling clearances and coordinated action across agencies were essential," he added, warning that delays could cost India key opportunities in a rapidly changing global environment.

"Time is flying, and the country is missing out on some key opportunities," Goyal said. "Given the present geopolitical context, we have absolutely no time to waste." (ANI)

