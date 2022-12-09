Mathura (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) In a speedy trial, a local court here on Friday awarded a death sentence to a man for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Vipin Kumar, after a 26-day trial, awarded the death sentence to 30-year-old Satish under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and slapped him with a fine of Rs 45,000, special DGC (POCSO court) Alka Upmanya said.

On October 13, the man lured the minor and took her to a secluded place near PMV Polytechnic and raped her in the forest area nearby.

After killing her, Satish abandoned the body in the forest area and fled. Following this, a case was registered against him under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested the next day.

The charge sheet was filed on November 14.

The court sentenced the man to five years' rigorous imprisonment to Satish with a fine of Rs 5,000 with a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC, Upmanya said.

The accused will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months if he fails to pay the fine, she said.

The judge also awarded a life sentence to Satish with a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the IPC, she said.

The accused will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months if he fails to pay the fine, she said.

The convict will further undergo a life sentence, with a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 5M/6 of the POCSO Act or an additional sentence of six months in case the accused fails to pay the fine, officials said.

According to the order, all the sentences would run concurrently, they said.

While the death sentence will come into force after it has been ratified by the high court, 80 per cent of the fine will be paid to the parents of the victim, they said.

