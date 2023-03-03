Bhadohi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A special court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing a Dalit labourer in 2012.

Special judge Asad Ahmed convicted Raj Kumar (58) and slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on him.

In August 2012, the decapitated body and skull of Ram Laulrakh Gautam, a labourer, was found inside a water tank, special public prosecutor Vinay Kumar Bind said

Three people -- Rajan, Deepak and Raj Kumar -- were booked for Gautam's murder and police filed a chargesheet in the court against them.

Rajan and Deepak have died since the incident.

