Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana Police refused former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) request to examine him at Erravelli residence in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

The BRS leader had requested that the SIT reschedule the date and location of his questioning, citing his busy schedule ahead of the state's upcoming municipal elections.

Refuting his request, Telangana Police said that examination under Section 160 of the CrPC is tied to the ordinary place of residence as per records. Police further explained that the case involves sensitive electronic and physical records, which cannot be moved to a village location.

The SIT directed KCR to appear at his residence in Hyderabad on February 1 at 3 pm.

Earlier, in a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Jubilee Hills Division, Hyderabad, KCR stated that he is preoccupied with issuing authorisations for the elections and requested an alternative date for his examination.

In his letter, he said, "I was requested to be available for examination by you on January 30, 2026, at 3 pm. At present nomination to the elections to the municipalities and municipal corporations are underway. Tomorrow is the last date for filing nomination to the elections to the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. In view of the same, I am preoccupied with issuing authorisation to a number of persons as the elections are being held on party basis."

"In view of the above, you may fix any other date of your convenience for my examination under Section 160 of the CrPC. You conduct the examination at my place of residing, i.e. H.No.3-96, Erravalli (V), Markook (M), Siddipet District-502279," he added.

Further, KCR said that CrPC Section 160 does not specify any territorial limits for examination and asked the SIT to send future summons notices to his Erravalli residence.

He wrote, "Any male person above 65 years is not required to attend the Police Station, and the investigation team is required to examine such male person at the place in which such male person is residing. Therefore, in accordance with Section 160 CrPC, you can examine me at the above-mentioned address with prior notice. It is also made clear that Section 160 CrPC does not specify any territorial limits under which such a male person shall be examined. All notices in future may be sent to the address mentioned above."

The case relates to widespread allegations of illegal phone surveillance and interception of media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians during the BRS government tenure. Former DCP P. Radhakrishna Rao alleged that it was done to monitor then-Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.

Earlier, former minister Harish Rao, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), and former BRS MP Santosh Rao were questioned by the SIT at its Jubilee Hills office in connection with the same case. (ANI)

