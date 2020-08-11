Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Noida police on Monday arrested a man after he called up the emergency number ''100'' and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a native of Haryana, who lives in Noida. According to police, the man appears to be a "drug addict".

"A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal.

He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details, he added. (ANI)

