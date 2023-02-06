Bareilly, Feb 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to let him buy a motorcycle, police said on Monday.

The weapon used in crime has been seized, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Court Rejects Hindu Daughters’ Claim To Converted Muslim Mother’s Property, Says ‘Hindus Can't Be Successor Under Mohammedan Law’.

On January 17, the blood-stained body of a woman, identified as Farida (75), was found at her house in Premnagar. As the matter was probed, it emerged that Afsar Khan was her adopted son, they said.

According to police, the mother-son duo had an argument over purchasing a motorcycle for him during which Khan took an iron rod and bludgeoned her to death, they said.

Also Read | Italy-Based Indian Man Held for Impersonating Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar by Creating Fake WhatsApp Account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)