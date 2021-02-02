Ballia (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman two years ago over a land dispute.

Additional Sessions Judge Chandra Bhanu Singh on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Pramod Kumar Ram.

Kumar had killed Kusam on Jan 1, 2019, in Uttar Pradesh's Kharwar village over a land dispute, according to the FIR registered at the Nagra police station on a complaint from the woman's father Shobhnath.

