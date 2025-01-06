Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A man accused of killing his 20-year-old niece on New Year's Eve was arrested following a gunfight with police in Ghaziabad on Monday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Neeraj from Bhowapur village in Kaushambi, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the encounter, they said

According to ACP (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh, the police were conducting routine checks near a culvert in Vaishali when they tried to stop a suspect. Instead of complying, the man fled along a dirt road below the elevated road.

"When officers chased him, he fired at the police team. In self-defense, the police retaliated, injuring the suspect. Upon his arrest, Neeraj confessed to killing Soni and was carrying the knife he used in the crime with the intention of destroying it," ACP Singh said.

Neeraj, who worked in a garment factory in Noida, revealed details during interrogation.

"Soni was my niece and worked as domestic help in Kaushambi colony. Over the past five years, she also assisted me in tailoring work at my factory," Neeraj stated.

"During this time, we became close, and I established physical relations with her with her consent. However, trouble began when Soni's marriage was arranged with someone in Faridabad," the accused claimed.

"She disliked her fiance and pressured me to marry her. When I refused, she began threatening suicide and claimed she would have me arrested," Neeraj added.

On December 31, Soni summoned him to Podium Park in Vaishali.

"She threatened to take her own life if I didn't meet her. At the park, she insisted that I run away with her immediately, fearing for my family's reputation and my children's future, I attacked her with a knife. I stabbed her repeatedly until she died, then fled to my factory," he admitted, according to the police.

The police said they have recovered the blood-stained knife used in the murder, a pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge from Neeraj's possession.

"The suspect was on his way to dispose of the weapon when we intercepted him," ACP Singh said.

Neeraj has been charged under relevant sections, and further investigations are underway, he added.

