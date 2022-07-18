Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister and former IPS officer Asim Arun on Monday appeared before a special NIA court to give his statement in connection with a case relating to an encounter of an alleged terrorist in 2017.

Since his deposition could not complete due to paucity of time, Special Judge AK Mishra fixed Tuesday as the next date to continue recording of his statement.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Congress Could Not Prevent MLAs From Cross Voting in Presidential Poll.

The court had summoned Arun to depose before it as a witness in the case.

Arun was IG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) at the time of the incident in 2017.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gang of Human Traffickers Selling Newborns Busted, Infant Rescued.

Earlier, the counsel for accused Faizal and Atif cross examined Arun in the case.

The ATS had raided a house in Kakori on March 7-8, 2017 and gunned down alleged terrorist Saifullah who was involved in Ujjain train blast case.

The ATS had recovered several ammunition and weapons from the house. During probe, ATS found that the weapons were used in the murder of a teacher. Later, it had charge-sheeted Faizal and Atif in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)