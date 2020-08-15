Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan's condition is critical as he is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, said hospital on Saturday.

"Former cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. His condition is stated to be critical. He had tested positive for COVID-19," said Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Illuminated in Tricolour on Indian Independence Day 2020, Watch Video: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

On August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Shah on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)